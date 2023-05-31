NIA busts newly formed terrorist outfit in J&K

New Delhi, May 31 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday busted a newly floated terrorist outfit in Jammu and Kashmir, and seized incriminating literature along with several digital devices in this connection, an official said.

The NIA conducted searches at three locations in Jammu and Kashmir belonging to hybrid terrorists and Over Ground Workers (OGWs) linked with the newly formed offshoots and affiliates of several proscribed Pakistan-backed terror outfits, such as Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), Al-Badr and Al-Qaeda.

"The day-long raids and searches were conducted at locations in Srinagar and Budgam districts, as part of the ongoing NIA investigations into the activities of the recently formed terrorist groups, including The Resistance Front, United Liberation Front Jammu and Kashmir, Mujahideen Gazwat-ul-Hind, Jammu and Kashmir Freedom Fighters, Kashmir Tigers, and PAAF," said the NIA official.

The official said that a total of 51 locations were searched in recent days in connection with the terror conspiracy case which was registered suo moto by the NIA on June 21, 2022.

The case relates to hatching a conspiracy, both physical and in cyberspace, and plans by the proscribed terrorist organisations to unleash violent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir with sticky bombs, IEDs, and small arms, etc.

The plans were part of a larger conspiracy to carry out acts of terror and violence by radicalising local youth and mobilising overground workers to disturb the peace and communal harmony of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Cadres and workers of the newly formed organisations have been found to be involved in the collection and distribution of sticky bombs/magnetic bombs, IEDs, funds, narcotic substances, and arms/ammunition, etc. They are spreading activities relating to terror, violence, and subversion in Jammu and Kashmir," said the NIA.

The official said that their investigations have further revealed that Pakistan-based operatives are using drones to deliver arms/ammunition, explosives, narcotics, etc., to their operatives and cadres in the Kashmir Valley.

