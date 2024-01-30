NIA Charges 3 Rajasthan Men with Conspiracy, Terror Training in Banned PFI Case

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a charge-sheet against three men in Rajasthan for their alleged involvement in a banned Popular Front of India (PFI) plot to radicalize young Muslims, train them in weapons handling, and ultimately establish Islamic rule in India by 2047.

Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali, and Shamsher Khan join three other previously charged individuals – Asif, Sadiq Sarraf, and Mohd Sohail – in facing accusations of promoting the outlawed PFI’s extremist ideology and training its cadres for violent acts.

Previously, NIA had filed charges against Asif, Sadiq Sarraf, and Mohd Sohail in the same case. The case revolves around the PFI's alleged conspiracy to radicalize Muslim youths and provide them with weapons training to combat those opposing the PFI's interpretation of Islam, as well as the government of India.

The accused, Vajid Ali, Mubarik Ali, and Shamsher Khan, are accused of conspiring with others to provide training in handling and using weapons to vulnerable Muslims for potentially violent purposes. NIA alleges that the accused were involved in organizing arms training camps for the PFI, with the goal of establishing Islamic rule in India by 2047.