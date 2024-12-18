NIA conducts raids in Muzaffarpur, Vaishali in connection with seized AK-47s

Patna, Dec 18 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted simultaneous raids in Muzaffarpur and Vaishali on Wednesday morning in connection with an investigation involving two AK 47 assault rifles.

One of the targeted locations was the residence of Bhola Rai, the village head of Mankauli Panchayat in Muzaffarpur.

The raid at Bhola Rai's house began at approximately 3 A.M. and was carried out with the assistance of the local police.

The NIA team conducted a thorough search of the premises, seizing several documents.

However, officials have not disclosed details about the seized items.

The investigation traces back to July this year when two AK 47 assault rifles were confiscated from the Muzaffarpur railway station and a cremation ground by the district police and there were some linkages to the village head’s son. Since then both the men had been under the NIA’s scanner.

In addition to the raid in Muzaffarpur, the NIA conducted another raid at the residence of advocate Sandeep Sinha in Vaishali.

The raid is reported to be connected to the ongoing investigation into the Muzaffarpur case involving seizures of two AK-47 Assault Rifles.

NIA officials, however, have not disclosed details regarding the seizures from Sinha's residence.

This operation appears to be part of a coordinated effort to gather evidence and investigate individuals potentially linked to how they obtained the highly sophisticated weapons.

Further developments are awaited, as the investigation unfolds.

This operation underscores the agency's focus on unraveling networks and individuals potentially linked to this case.

Earlier, the NIA conducted a raid in Bajpatti Goth village under the jurisdiction of the Bajpatti police station area of Sitamarhi district in Bihar. The operation took place early on December 12, at around 4 A.M.

The NIA team picked up a man named Mohammad Aleem, a chicken seller, from his house for questioning. He was taken to the Bajpatti police station.

The exact reason for the raid was not disclosed by the central agency.

