NIA conducts searches at 2 locations in Mizoram

New Delhi, April 15 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday said it conducted search operations in two different places in the Mizoram in connection with a terror-related case pertaining to seizure of over 2,000 kg of explosives including 1,000 detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse from a vehicle in Siaha.

The search operations which were conducted on Thursday led to the recovery of incriminating documents, digital devices and other crucial evidences.

Initially a case in this connection was lodged with Tipa police station in Mizoram in January this year. Later on, in March, the NIA took over the probe.

"The case pertains to the recovery of 2,421.12 kg of explosives including 1,000 numbers of detonators and 4,500 metres of detonating fuse from a vehicle and recovery of Rs 73,500, and Myanmarese currency of 9,35,500, Kyat," said the NIA official.

He said that during searches, they also recorded "crucial" statements of various persons.

Further investigation in the matter is on.

