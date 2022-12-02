NIA court awards 7 years' RI to two in fake currency case

New Delhi, Dec 2 A Special NIA court in Ahmedabad has awarded seven years' rigorous imprisonment (RI) to two persons for circulating counterfeit Indian currencies, noting that the prosecution was able to prove its case beyond reasonable doubt.

The court convicted Vinod Nishad a.k.a. Vinod Sahni, and Mehfooz Shaikh under sections 489B, 489C and 120B of the Indian Penal Code and awarded them seven years' RI.

The case was initially registered by Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Regional Unit, Surat on credible inputs that one person namely Vinod Nishad, a resident of Muzaffarpur was arriving at Surat from Bihar by train to deliver Indian counterfeit notes.

The case was later re-registered by NIA.

"The investigations revealed that accused were habitual criminals. They brought fake currency notes to Surat for the purpose of circulating them to damage the robust monetary system of India," NIA had alleged in the chargesheet.

The NIA proved the criminal conspiracy by presenting 13 prosecution witnesses before the Special Court, Ahmedabad.

