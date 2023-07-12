NIA Court sentences four IM Operatives to 10 years rigorous imprisonment

New Delhi [India], July 12 : The NIA court of Delhi on Wednesday sentenced four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives to 10 years of Rigorous Imprisonment each for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the country by conducting terrorist attacks.

They were recently convicted by the court under various sections of the IPC and the stringent Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The court, while ordering the conviction, noted that in this case charges were framed against said four convicts for the above-said offences and they pleaded guilty to all the charges and accepted their role for the offences and vide judgment dated 07.07.2023, all above named four convicts were convicted for the above-said offences.

The Court had convicted four Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives namely Danish Ansari, Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman for hatching a criminal conspiracy to wage war against the Country by conducting terrorist attacks across the country.

Special Judge Shailender Malik while passing a sentencing order against Danish Ansari stated that convict Danish Ansari is in judicial custody since 21.01.2013, has not been involved in any other criminal case and is stated to be educated upto higher secondary, therefore he is ordered to be sentenced Rigorous Imprisonment (RI)of 10 years and a fine of Rs.2,000/- for offence u/s 18 UA(P) Act, in default of payment of fine to further undergo SI for 06 months.

He is further sentenced to undergo RI for 10 years for offence u/s 38(2) of the UA(P) Act as well as RI for 10 years for offence u/s 39(2) of the UA(P) Act, he added.

Since the period of the sentence as awarded to this convict stood undergone on account of him being in judicial custody since 21.01.2013, therefore needless to note that this accused/ convict be released if not required in any other case, said the Court.

For Aftab Alam, Imran Khan and Obaid-Ur-Rehman court said, convicts sentenced are to undergo RI for 10 years for offence u/s UA(P) Act 38(2) of as well as is also imprisonment for offence u/s 39(2) of UA(P) Act. And the sentence for 10 years is ordered to run concurrently. It is pointed out that said convict has been in judicial custody since 05.02.2013.

The NIA had lodged a case in September 2012 under Sections 121A (conspiracy to wage war against government of India) and 123 (Concealing with intent to facilitate design to wage war) of the IPC and under sections 17 (raising funds for terrorist act), 18 (conspiracy to commit terror act), 18A (organising terrorist camps), 18B (recruiting persons for terrorist act) and 20 (being member of terror organisation) of the UAPA.

Earlier, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) informed the court that Mohammad Danish Ansari, a key operative of Indian Mujahideen (IM). Danish Ansari is also said to be a close aide of Yasin Bhatkal, one of the founders of Indian Mujahideen (IM), who was arrested at Darbhanga by NIA in 2013.

According to the NIA Chargesheet, the terrorist organisation Indian Mujahideen(IM) with some functionaries of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) are undertaking large-scale recruitment/ induction of new members, for the commission of terrorist acts, in various parts of the country with the active aid and support from their Pakistan based associates and with their sleeper cells within the country to commit the terrorist act by causing bomb blasts at important and prominent places in India, especially in Delhi.

NIA further stated in Chargesheet that, source information revealed that Indian Mujahideen (IM) operatives and its frontal organizations are receiving regular funding from abroad to finance their terror activities.

During the investigation, the role of other IM operatives, namely Md. Danish Ansari alias Abdul Waheb alias Saleem alias Abdullah, Mohd Aftab Alam alias Farooq alias Shaikhchilli alias Hafij Ji, Imran Khan alias Zakaria alias Saleem alias Fazal alias Tabrez alias Raj alias Patel and Obaid Ur Rehman and one other transpired. They were involved in the larger conspiracy of the IM to wage war against the Government of India.

