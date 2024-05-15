NIA files charge sheet against 10th accused in J&K drone weapon dropping case

Jammu, May 15 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in the court here against the 10th accused in the dropping of weapons from Pakistan by drones in J&K's Kathua in 2022, an official statement said.

The 10th accused charged in the case is Zakir Hussain alias Sonu of LeT against whom the case had been registered in 2022 by the agency.

Nine other accused have already been named in the charge sheet under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, the Arms Act, and the Explosive Substances Act, the NIA statement said.

According to the charge sheet, Hussain was supporting and assisting the operatives of LeT in collecting and delivering the arms and ammunition consignments dropped by the drones coming from the Pakistan side.

The case was originally registered by Rajbagh police in Kathua district of Jammu on May 29, 2022, after a drone (hexacopter) was intercepted and recovered with several Under Barrel Grenade Launcher (UBGL) rounds and magnetic bombs near Dhalli area, the probe agency said.

The NIA took over the case on July 30, 2022.

Among the accused named in the charge sheet is Faisal Muneer, identified as the main handler of the overground worker (OGW) network active in the border area villages of Kathua.

Muneer was working under the direction of designated militant, Pakistan-based Sajjad Gul, of the LeT, NIA said.

