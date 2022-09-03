NIA files chargesheet against 2 Maoists in PLGA recruitment case of Kerala

New Delhi, Sep 3 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday filed a chargesheet against two accused in People's Liberation Guerrilla Army (PLGA) recruitment case of Kerala before a special NIA court.

The chargesheet was filed against Kambhampati Chaitanya alias Chaithanya alias Surya and Valagutha Anjayanelu alias V. Anjineyulu Velugutra, both the resident of Andhra Pradesh under sections 120B, 121A, 122, 123 of IPC, section 18, 18B, 20, 38 and 39 of the UA(P) Act.

The official said that the case pertains to recruitment of youth for the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist) and training of such youth by CPI (Maoist) leaders and their front organisations besides organising camps to further carry out their activities and spread Maoist ideologies.

The case was suo-moto registered by NIA on February 3.

According to NIA, Sanjay Deepak Rao alias Vikas, a Central Committee Member from Western Ghats Special Zonal Committee (WGSZC) of CPI (Maoist), Pinaka Pani and Varalakshmi, members of the Revolutionary Writers Association, a frontal organisation of CPI (Maoist) in Andhra Pradesh, Sreekanth of Wayanad (Kerala) and Anjaneyalu alias Sudhakar of Andhra Pradesh had radicalised Chaithanya alias Surya to join the proscribed terrorist orgarnisation.

After recruitment, he was imparted training with the intention to threaten the country's security, unity, integrity and sovereignty.

Further investigations in the matter are on.

