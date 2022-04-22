NIA files supplementary chargesheet in arms, ammunition & narcotics smuggling case

New Delhi, April 22 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed a supplementary chargesheet in connection with a terror case pertaining to smuggling of arms, ammunition and narcotic substances through Punjab and Rajasthan border.

Earlier, the NIA had charge sheeted five Khalistani terrorists in this case.

The chargesheet was filed against accused Gurmej Singh alias Geju, a resident of Punjab under Section 29 of the NDPS Act, Sections 18, 20 and 38 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, and Section 120 B of the IPC.

The case was initially registered at Mamdot police station in Ferozepur, Punjab, in 2021 and later on re-registered by the NIA.

The case pertains to smuggling of narcotic substances, weapons, ammunition, explosive materials and IEDs (tiffin bombs) sent from across India-Pakistan border by an accused Lakhbir Singh Rode, Chief of the banned terrorist organisation International Sikh Youth Federation (ISYF) and his associates through drones.

These smuggled consignments were received by cadres of ISYF in India by accused Darvesh Singh and Harmesh Singh alias Kali and transferred to other members of ISYF such as Gurmukh Singh and Gagandeep Singh for carrying out terrorist activities in Punjab and other parts of India.

"Investigation has established that accused Gurmej Singh is a member of ISYF, who in connivance with his Pakistan-based handlers of ISYF and his sibling Harmesh Singh alias Kali and cousin Darvesh Singh, was involved in the furtherance of terror activities by circulating terror funds arising out of proceeds of narcotics smuggling for furthering the subversive activities across Punjab and other parts of India," said the chargesheet.

