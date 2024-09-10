NIA Links Failed Karnataka BJP Office Bombing to Rameshwaram Café Attack

The chargesheet submitted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) revealed the details that the terror attack on Bengaluru’s Rameshwaram Café happened after the perpetrators failed to execute it on Karnataka’s BJP office at Malleshwaram in Bengaluru. Owing to this failed attack the accused attacked the famous Rameshwaram café in the city on March 1st. According to the 1700-page charge sheet, the offender planned to attack the BJP office on the same day the Ram Temple was consecrated in Ayodhya, i.e., on 22 Janv. 2024. About 429 witnesses were named in the chargesheet filed by NIA Special Public Prosecutor P.Prasanna Kumar.

The four convicts Mussavir Hussain Shazib, Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha, Maaz Muneer Ahmed, and Muzammil Shareef are in judicial custody under sections of the IPC, the UAPA, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public property act. The probe revealed that Shazib planted the bomb. Shazib and Taaha from the Shivamogga district of Karnataka were ISIS radicals and conspired to do Hijrah to ISIS territories in Syria. They were actively involved in radicalizing Muslim youth to the ISIS ideology, and Maaz Muneer Ahmed and Muzammil Shareef were among such youth. Sources said two of the cafe blast suspects Mussavir Hussain Shazib and Abdul Matheen Ahmed Taaha had taken the IED to the Malleswaram BJP office on a bike on the day of Pran Pratishtha ceremony in Ayodhya on Jan 22 this year but returned as they could not execute their plans.



