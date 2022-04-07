NIA raids 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Thursday carried out searches at 11 places in Jammu and Kashmir in connection with the Lashkar-e-Taiba / The Resistance Front (TRF) case linked to radicalisation and recruitment of youths in the Union Territory.

The agency sleuths also conducted searches at the residence of Basit Ahmad Dar against whom a bounty of Rs 10 lakh has been declared. Dar's residence is situated in Kulgam of Jammu and Kashmir.

The places raided include six in Srinagar, two in Baramulla and one each in Avantipora, Budgam and Kulgam.

In February, the agency had also conducted raids at various places in Jammu and Kashmir regarding LeT's attempt to spread its network by "radicalising, motivating and recruiting youths of J&K."

The agency earlier had said that the LeT commanders Sajjad Gul, Salim Rehmani alias Abu Saad and Saifullah Sajid Jutt wanted "to incept violent activities in Jammu and Kashmir and rest of India."

"The case relates to activities of The Resistance Front (TRF), a frontal outfit of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and its self-styled commander Sajjad Gul who has been actively radicalising, motivating and recruiting youth of J&K to affect violent activities," reads the official statement.

"He, along with his other associate commanders of LeT based in Pakistan, has been recruiting individuals (Over Ground Workers) to do reconnaissance of pre-determined targets, coordinating and transporting weapons to support LeT and TRF," it added.

During the searches conducted today, various incriminating materials such as digital devices, SIM cards, digital storage devices, documents etc. have been seized.

( With inputs from ANI )

