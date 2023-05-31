NIA raids 3 locations Kashmir in terror case

New Delhi, May 31 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) was conducting raids at three locations in central Kashmir, including Budgam district in connection with a terror case, sources said on Wednesday.

The teams were assisted by the J&K Police and CRPF personnel.

The NIA has not made any official statement so far.

The case was lodged by the NIA and they are further investigating the matter to make it a watertight case.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor