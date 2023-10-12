NIA raids on PFI sparks political controversy in poll-bound MP

Bhopal, Oct 12 Former chief minister and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh’s remark on the raids against PFI by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in Bhopal has sparked political controversy in poll bound Madhya Pradesh.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Thursday hit out at Digivijaya Singh accusing him of ‘glorifying’ the banned terror outfit. Chouhan, who was addressing a poll rally in Bhopal’s Huzur assembly constituency, said, “Digvijaya Singh has always questioned action against terror organisations.”

“Digvijaya Singh is crying for action against the banned terror outfit, which shows the real nature of the Congress. He (Digvijaya) is one who called Osama ji and wanted proof of surgical strike against Pakistan-based terrorists,” the Chief Minister said while addressing the poll rally for his loyalist Rameshwar Sharma.

However, veteran Congress leader Digvijaya Singh clarified that he has not questioned the NIA's raid on PFI. He said, “My answer to the question asked by some media organisations is being wrongly quoted which I have not said. I have never supported PFI, an organisation that incites communalism. I have stood against the person/organisation spreading communalism in the name of religion.”

Notably, NIA has raided multiple locations in Bhopal in connection with 2022 case.

Responding to it on Wednesday, Digvijaya had said that he has no problem with raids against the PFI. “But it appears that raids in 97 per cent of cases have turned out to be false,” he had said during an interaction with a media person in Ujjain on Wednesday.

