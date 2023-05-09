NIA raids TN places linked to PFI cadres who ran terror camps to make India Islamic State

New Delhi, May 9 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Tuesday was conducting raids at centres connected to the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) in Tamil Nadu on Tuesday, which were involved in running camps to impart terror training to youths to make India an Islamic State by 2047.

The raids commenced in the morning at ten places, including Chennai, Madurai, Dindigul, Theni, Tiruvattiyur and Tiruchi.

The NIA has also detained Mohammed Qasier, the Madurai region president of the banned PFI and is interrogating him.

Sources said that they were raiding PFI's cadre premises who ran camps to provide terror training to youth to make India an Islamic State by 2047.

"We are raiding those who were running camps to impart terror training to youth to make India an Islamic State by 2047. In this connection we had earlier arrested ten people," said the source.

Raids are also carried out at the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) offices.

The agency has not divulged further details regarding the raids.

