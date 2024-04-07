NIA refutes Trinamool’s allegation, says action taken in Bhupatinagar was lawful and legally mandated

Kolkata, April 7 National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday refuted all the allegations of Trinamool Congress, saying that the action taken in the Bhupatinagar was lawful and legally mandated.

“Action taken in Bhupatinagar were bona fide, lawful and legally mandated as part of the ongoing investigation into the heinous crime related to fabrication of crude bombs, leading to an explosion which killed three persons in Naruabila village,” the NIA said in a press statement.

The NIA said that the incident had taken place in December 2022 and the agency had taken over the investigation in the case (re-registered by NIA as RC/16/2023/NIA/DLI) on 6th June 2023 on the directions of the Hon'ble Calcutta High Court.

The investigating agency said that it is unfortunate that controversy has surfaced over the arrest of the individuals in connection with a blast at Bhupatinagar.

Earlier, Trinamool Congress accused the central agency of initiating action at Bhupatinagar following a meeting of the Superintendent level official of the central agency with West Bengal BJP leader.

NIA reiterated that its team had come under violent attack by an unruly mob when they had gone to contact searches at Naruabila village on Saturday in connection with its probe.

“The attack was completely unprovoked and uncalled for and an attempt to obstruct NIA from carrying out its lawful duties,” the NIA said.

The central agency also pointed out that the searches were conducted at five locations in the presence of independent witnesses and under the security cover provided by CRPF, which included lady constables.

NIA also refuted the allegations levelled by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that NIA harassed local women in Bhupatinagar which triggered the attack by the locals against the agency.

A counter FIR has also been filed against the NIA at the local police station by the family members of one of the two TMC leaders arrested, accusing the central agency officials of molestation.

