NIA summons Kashmiri Islamic preacher in terror funding case

By IANS | Published: June 7, 2023 01:36 PM2023-06-07T13:36:04+5:302023-06-07T13:45:08+5:30

Srinagar, June 7 The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday summoned a Kashmiri Islamic preacher in a terror funding case investigation.

The summons were served to Maulana Rehmatullah Mir Qasim, rector of Darul Uloom Rahimia in Bandipora district.

The NIA said in its summons: "It appears that you are acquainted with the facts of this case. You are hereby directed to report at NIA camp office Church Lane Sonwar Srinagar for the purpose of answering certain questions related to the case."

