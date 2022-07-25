NIA takes custody of Siwan jail prisoner in J&K case

Patna, July 25 The NIA's Jammu and Kashmir unit on Monday took custodial remand of a person lodged in Siwan jail in a case relating to supplying arms and ammunition to a Jammu and Kashmir-based militant organisation.

The accused Yaqub Khan is a native of Basantpur village in Siwan district.

A team of the NIA from J&K reached to Siwan on Saturday and interrogated Yaqub for the two days in Siwan before producing in the NIA court on Monday for transit remand. The team headed to Jammu and Kashmir for further investigation.

Yaqub Khan's name was revealed after one of his handlers, Irfan alias Chunnu Mian was arrested by Jammu and Kashmir Police a few months ago and interrogated.

The NIA officials say Irfan, a a native of Bhanmauli village under Barharia police station in Siwan, has links with banned militant outfit Jaish-e-Mohamad (JeM), and supplied seven 9mm pistols to its operatives. During investigation, it was found there are people in Bihar supplying arms and ammunition to militants in the Kashmir Valley. Sources have said that Yaqub was supplying arms and ammunition to Irfan and he was supplying four persons of Saran who were having links with JeM.

