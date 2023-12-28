NIFT Exam Last Call NTA Announces Registration Deadline

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the last date for registration for the National Institute of Fashion Technology Exam (NIFT) entrance exam. Students are advised to complete their application process before January 3, 2024. The aspirants who have not applied for the exam can register on their official website. For those who submit their applications after the initial deadline, a grace period with late fees will be available until January 8.

Candidates have the opportunity to edit their applications from January 10 to January 12, 2024. The admit cards are scheduled to be released in the third week of January 2024. The computer-Based Test (CBT) Entrance Examination for all UG & PG Programmed is set to take place on February 5, 2024. For application fees, it is ₹3000 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates, while candidates in the SC, ST, and PwD categories are charged ₹1500. The application cost for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applicants to both the B.Des. and B.F.Tech. programs is ₹4500.

Regarding age limits, for UG programs, the maximum age should be less than 24 years as of August 1 of the year of admission. However, there is no age limit for PG programs.