Night curfew ends in UP from today, amid the decreasing cases of corona

The government has decided to end the night curfew in Uttar Pradesh amid the ever-decreasing cases of the corona. A letter in this regard has also been issued by UP Additional Chief Secretary Avnish Kumar Awasthi to all the officers. The letter states it has been decided to end the night curfew in the entire Uttar Pradesh from February 19.

In early January this year, an order was issued to impose a night curfew from 10 pm to 6 am. Later last week, the time limit of the night curfew was reduced from 11 pm to 5 am.