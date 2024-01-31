Nikhil Chandwani rescues Hansraj and his 2 daughters, a Pakistani Hindu family, who hid their daughters inside a pit every night from Islamic predators

By IANS | Published: January 31, 2024 04:55 PM2024-01-31T16:55:39+5:302024-01-31T17:00:04+5:30

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not ...

Nikhil Chandwani rescues Hansraj and his 2 daughters, a Pakistani Hindu family, who hid their daughters inside a pit every night from Islamic predators | Nikhil Chandwani rescues Hansraj and his 2 daughters, a Pakistani Hindu family, who hid their daughters inside a pit every night from Islamic predators

Nikhil Chandwani rescues Hansraj and his 2 daughters, a Pakistani Hindu family, who hid their daughters inside a pit every night from Islamic predators

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor

Open in app