Nikki murder case: Delhi court calls IO with case diary, extends judicial custody of accused for one day

New Delhi [India], March 20 : Delhi's Dwarka court on Monday pulled up Delhi Police for not producing the case diary of the Nikki murder and has asked the investigation officer (IO) to come with the case diary tomorrow. The judicial custody of all the six accused along with Sahil Gahlot was extended till Tuesday.

Metropolitan magistrate Paras Dalal on Monday directed the IO to produce the case diary and pagination of the same. The court will peruse the same tomorrow.

The court noted that the IO did not appear in court. He deputed a Sub Inspector to attend the court hearing. The said SI appeared in the court but did not bring the case diary.

After noting the submission of advocate rudh Yadav, the court asked the police that how the offences related to murder and conspiracy are made out against the accused Lokesh Yadav.

On March 6, Advocate rudh Yadav counsel for Lokesh moved an application seeking the marking of the case diary. He expressed his apprehension of mpulation in the case diary as it is a highlighted matter.

Sahil was arrested on February 14. Later on, the other 5 accused including Sahil's father, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh were arrested after the interrogation.

According to the police, during interrogation, Sahil had disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and deceased) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not a live-in partner.

Therefore she was pleading to him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on 10.02.2023, police said.

Thereafter, they hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way, police alleged.

Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day on February 10, 2023, and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony.

Sahil has allegedly murdered Nikki, his live-in partner.

It is alleged that he allegedly murder her as she was pressurising him to marry her. It is also alleged that he married another girl after the alleged crime.

