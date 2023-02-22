Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi court sends Gehlot to 12 days judicial custody

New Delhi, Feb 22 A Delhi court on Wednesday sent Nikki Yadav murder accused Sahil Gehlot to 12 days judicial custody.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal sent Gehlot to judicial custody.

It is to be noted that four fresh charges have been invoked by police under different Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Gehlot's counsel D. S. Kumar said that while the FIR was initially registered under Sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) of the IPC, police have now invoked Sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 34 (common intention), 202 (intentional omission to give information of offence by person bound to inform) and 212 (harbouring offender).

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Samiksha Gupta of Dwarka court on Monday had sent five co-accused to 14 days judicial custody.

All accused persons will be produced in the court next on March 6.

Gehlot had allegedly strangled 23-year-old Yadav near Kashmiri Gate on February 10 and married another woman on the same day.

Yadav's body was found in a fridge at dhaba, owned by Gehlot, in Mitraon village on the outskirts of Delhi on Valentine's Day (February 14).

Gehlot's father Virender Singh, cousins Naveen (a constable in Delhi Police) and Ashish and friends Lokesh and Amar are accused of hatching a conspiracy to get rid of Yadav, so he could go ahead with his wedding with another woman.

According to a senior police official, the prime accused, Gehlot was interrogated at length during police custody and disclosed that Yadav was trying to stop him from marrying someone else as they had already solemnised their marriage in 2020.

"She was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10. However, Gehlot along with his father, two cousins, and two friends hatched the conspiracy and planned to remove the deceased from their way," official had said.

"He executed the plan and murdered her and informed other co-accused persons about it on the same day and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony," the offical had said.

