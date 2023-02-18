Nikki Yadav murder case: Delhi Police gets 3 days' remand of 5 accused including Sahil's father

Delhi's Dwarka court on Friday granted 3 days' police remand of five accused including Virender, father of Sahil Gahlot, in the Nikki Yadav murder case.

Delhi Police arrested these accused after interrogating Sahil who is in 5-day police custody.

According to sources, Delhi Police on Friday produced Sahil's father Virender, two cousins Ashish and Naveen and two friends Amar and Lokesh at the residence of the Duty Magistrate.

The Duty Magistrate granted 3 days of police custody of these five accused persons. They are to be produced in the court on Monday along with Sahil.

According to Delhi Police, during interrogation, Sahil disclosed that the deceased was asking him not to marry another girl because both (Sahil and deceased) had already solemnised their marriage in the year 2020. She was actually his wife and not live-in partner.

Therefore she was pleading with him not to go ahead with the marriage fixed by his family with another girl on February 10, police said.

Thereafter, they hatched the conspiracy and planned to kill Nikki, police alleged. Accordingly, Sahil Gahlot executed the plan and murdered her and informed the other co-accused persons about it on the same day - February 10 - and then all of them went ahead with the marriage ceremony.

The Dwarka court on Wednesday granted five days remand of Sahil Gahlot to Delhi Police Crime Branch to interrogate him and to ascertain the route where he went after the commission of the crime.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Archana Beniwal granted five days' police custody after the investigation officer (IO) had submitted before the court that the place of the alleged offence was to be ascertained. The route Sahil took after the crime was also to be ascertained, the IO told the court.

The IO submitted that the accused has to be taken to the places where he went with the deceased. He also submitted that some searches are also to be made and recovery of CCTV footage has to be done.

Sahil was arrested on February 14 by the Crime Branch after he allegedly murdered Nikki.

It is alleged that he murdered her as she was pressuring him to marry her. It is also alleged that he married another girl after the alleged crime.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor