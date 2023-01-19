Nine killed in car-truck collision on Goa-Mumbai highway
Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck ...
Nine people were killed on Thursday and a child was left injured after a car collided with a truck on the Goa-Mumbai highway in Maharashtra's Raigad district, said police.
The deceased comprised five men, three women, and one child, the police said.
The injured in the Rapoli area accident is also a child, stated the police.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor