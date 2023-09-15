Nipah virus cases rise to 6 in Kerala, 2 fatalities reported in Kozhikode

The Kerala Health Minister's Office has confirmed one more case of the Nipah virus in Kozhikode. The 39-year-old man in whom the virus has been detected is under observation in a hospital. The total count of virus-affected patients in Kozhikode is now 6, as reported by ANI.

In response to the Nipah virus cases in Kerala, the Karnataka Health Department issued a circular on Thursday, calling for increased surveillance in districts neighbouring Kerala to prevent the spread of the infection. Following the confirmation of another Nipah virus case in Kozhikode, Kerala on Friday, the total count now stands at 6 cases, including 2 fatalities, all reported in Kozhikode, as per reports.

The circular instructed district authorities in Karnataka to establish fever surveillance checkpoints at entry points connecting Karnataka and Kerala, particularly in bordering districts such as Chamarajanagar, Mysore, Kodagu, and Dakshin Kannada. Additionally, the Karnataka Health Department advised residents to refrain from unnecessary travel from Karnataka to the affected areas in Kerala.

According to reports, the Kerala government took 15 body-fluid samples on Thursday from individuals on the 'high-risk' contact list associated with the first Nipah victim for testing. The contact list comprises 950 people, with 213 falling into the high-risk category. Additionally, 287 health workers are included in the contact list. Currently, four individuals from the high-risk category are receiving treatment in a private hospital, and 17 people are under surveillance at Kozhikode Medical College.