NIRF Rankings 2024: IIT Madras Tops in Overall Category; Check Complete List Here

The National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 was announced on Monday, August 12, by Union Minister of Education Dharmendra Pradhan. The ranking table consists of Universities, Colleges, Research Institutions, Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Medical, Dental, Law, Architecture and Planning, Agriculture and Allied Sectors and Innovation.

The rankings were unveiled by Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, along with him BJP MP Sukanta Majumdar, who is the Union Minister of State for Education, Government of India, UGC Chairman Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar, among others, were present at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi. In the table of NIRF Rankings 2024, IIT Madras has topped once again the list of colleges/universities in the Overall category, while Indian Institute of Management (IIM)- Ahmedabad retained the top spot for best Business school in India again. IIM-Ahmedabad was followed by IIM-Bangalore, IIM-Kozhikode, IIT -Delhi, and IIM-Calcutta.

Check NIRF Rankings 2024

NIRF rankings 2024: IIT Madras ranked as the top-ranked higher education institute in the country followed by Indian Institute of Science (Bengaluru), IIT-Bombay and IIT-Delhi.#IITMadras#NIRFRankings2024#IIT#LokmatTimespic.twitter.com/xsNE1JCVfM — Lokmat Times (@lokmattimeseng) August 12, 2024

Since its launch in 2015, 10,885 institutions and colleges have participated in the significant ranking highlighting their education features. According to NIRF Ranking 2024, IIM-Mumbai was placed sixth, followed by IIM-Lucknow, IIM-Indore, Xavier School of Management-Jamshedpur, and IIT-Bombay.