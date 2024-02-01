Nirmala Sitharaman meets President Murmu Ahead of Budget 2024

Union Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman along with Ministers of State Dr Bhagwat Kishanrao Karad and Pankaj Chaudhary and senior officials of the Ministry of Finance called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan before presenting the Interim Budget.

What is an Interim Budget?

During an election year, the incumbent government cannot present a full budget. Therefore, an Interim Budget- that covers the government's expenses and revenues for a short period- is presented.

What is included in the Interim Budget?

The Interim Budget includes estimates for the government's expenditure, revenue, fiscal deficit, financial performance and projections for just a few months.

What is the Union Budget?

The Union Budget is the annual financial statement with the estimated costs and expenses of the government for the financial year.

When will the full Budget released?

After the Lok Sabha elections, the new government presents a full Budget.