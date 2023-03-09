Disruption in water schedule disappoints citizens

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

The disruption in the water supply schedule owing to technical reasons pushed the citizens to face severe inconvenience at the advent of the summer. The areas to get tap water on Thursday will be supplied on Friday and those who were to receive water on Friday will be supplied on Saturday.

However, the municipal corporation citing the technical reasons for the disturbance in the schedule tried to defend itself.

There was a hue and cry amongst residents from the areas which had received water on the last Saturday and were eagerly waiting to receive water as per rotation. The disruption in schedule and delay in the supply of water forced them to hire private tankers to quench the thirst.

It is apparent that the people in the areas, who would be receiving water now on the seventh and the eighth day, will be facing severe inconvenience.

It is being said that the shortage of water has prevailed in the city as the water was utilised in large quantities on the occasion of Holi and Dhulivandan. In the meantime, the collapse in the water supply schedule has increased the gravity of the situation and forced the people to run helter-skelter for want of water.