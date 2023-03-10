Rising costs force UK govt to delay major rail project

London, March 10 The UK has announced a two-year delay to parts of a new high-speed rail link between London and northern England, citing escalating costs caused by inflation.

"We have seen significant inflationary pressure and increased project costs, and so we will rephase construction by two years" of the High Speed Two (HS2) project between the city of Birmingham and the town of Crewe, Transport Secretary Mark Harper said in a statement to Parliament, Xinhua news agency reported.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor