Nithari killings case: Allahabad HC releases judgment acquitting Moninder Singh Pandher and Surinder Koli

The Allahabad High Court has acquitted the two main accused persons, Surendra Koli and Monindhar Singh Pandher, in multiple cases related to the infamous 2006 Nithari killings case. The Allahabad High Court has acquitted main accused Surendra Koli in a total of 12 cases, for which he was awarded the death penalty by the trial court. Koli was awarded the death penalty in ten cases in connection with the killings.

Allahabad HC said servant (Koli) was implicated by making him a villain and the CBI overlooked the strong possibility of organ trade being actual reason behind murders. According to a Live Law report, Allahabad HC said that the possibility of organ trade being the cause of killings in Nithari was not probed even when the resident of the adjoining house had been arrested earlier in case of a kidney scam. The Court termed as Shocking the manner in which Koli's confession was recorded after 60 days of police remand without any medical examination, legal aid was not provided to him, and torture allegations were not probed. The casual and perfunctory manner in which important aspects of arrest, recovery and confession have been dealt with are most disheartening, to say the least, Live Law posted on X (formerly known as Twitter).

Both Surendra Koli and Moninder Singh Pandher were accused in the infamous Nithari serial killing in Noida. The trial court had then found Koli guilty of raping and brutally murdering several children between the period of 2005 and 2006.The shocking case came to light in December 2006 when skeletons of minors were found in a drain near a house in Nithari.Coming to details of the gruesome case, it was alleged that Koli would lure young children from nearby areas to the house. The allegations further state that Koli used to murder them and even have sex with the corpses.