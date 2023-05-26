NITI Aayog to hold its 8th governing council meeting tomorrow

New Delhi [India], May 26 : Government's policy think tank NITI Aayog will be organising its Eighth Governing Council Meeting in Pragati Maidan, New Delhi, on Saturday.

While the main theme is 'Viksit Bharat @ 2047: Role of Team India', the think tank in a statement said prominent themes including Thrust on MSMEs, Infrastructure and Investments, Minimising Compliances, Women Empowerment, Health and Nutrition, Skill Development, and Gati Shakti for Area Development and Social Infrastructure would be also discussed during the day-long meeting.

As the chairman of NITI Aayog, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will preside over the meeting, according to a statement from NITI Aayog. Chief ministers or lieutenant governors of all states and Union Territories, Union Ministers as ex-officio Members, and the vice-chairman and members of NITI Aayog will be present.

As a preparatory prelude to the 8th Governing Council Meeting, the second Chief Secretaries Conference was held in January 2023 where these themes were extensively discussed.

According to the statement, wide-ranging stakeholder consultations and brainstorming sessions with subject experts, academia and practitioners were held prior to the Conference in order to gain well-rounded grassroots-level perspectives.

The Chief Secretaries Conference, attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, brought together select secretaries from the government of India and chief secretaries from all states/UTs who proactively participated by sharing thematic best practices and policy insights.

According to NITI Aayog's statement, as the world's fifth-largest economy and the most populous nation, India is at a stage in its economic development trajectory where it can achieve accelerated growth over the next 25 years.

In this context, NITI Aayog said the 8th Governing Council Meeting provides an opportunity to create a roadmap for Viksit Bharat by 2047 in which the Centre and states can work together as Team India. The think tank said this will play an important role in the international context as India's socioeconomic growth and transformation can have a positive and multiplier effect on the world at large.

This 8th Governing Council Meeting is also being held in the backdrop of India's G20 Presidency. India's G20 motto 'One Earth, One Family, One Future' conveys its civilisational values and its vision of the role of each country in creating the future of our planet.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor