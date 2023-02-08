Nitin Gadkari announces funds for multiple NH projects In Karnataka

Nitin Gadkari, Minister of Road Transport and Highways, announced funds for Karnataka national highway projects on Wednesday.

Gadkari tweeted that one of the projects is to widen the two lanes of the Kanamadi-Bijjaragi-Tikota section of National Highway 166E on the Maharashtra-Karnataka border using an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) model worth Rs 196.05 crore.

📢 Karnataka



👉 In Karnataka, Rs. 196.05 Cr has been sanctioned for widening the 2-Lane of Kanamadi - Bijjaragi - Tikota section (Maharashtra - Karnataka Border)... — Nitin Gadkari (@nitin_gadkari) February 8, 2023

The other project, widening to two lanes with a paved shoulder of National Highway 548B Murrum on Maharashtra border to IB circle in Kalaburgi and Vijayapura district on the EPC model at the cost of Rs 957.09 crore.

Furthermore, the Union Minister sanctioned a fund of Rs 333.96 crore for the construction of a bypass on National Highway 367 in the Koppal district and Gadag on EPC model. The bypass construction will be done at Kukunoor, Yelburga, Gajendragad, of Bhanapur Gaddanakeri section of the highway.

For the Bagalkot district, Gadkari said that a budget of Rs 445.62 crore has been allocated for widening two lanes with a paved shoulder from Sarjapur to Pattadakal on Bhanapur to Gaddanakeri section of National Highway 367.

Gadkari also announced the construction of a bypass in Mysore district for Rs 909.86 crore.The bypass will be four lanes with controlled access and a paved shoulder on National Highway 275 from Mysore to the Kushalnagar section. A budget of Rs 739.39 crore has also been announced for the construction of an access-controlled, four-lane highway with a paved shoulder from Mysore to Kushalnagar on National Highway 275 at Yelachenahalli, near the Yelawala-KR Nagar road junction, to the Srirangapatna bypass in Mysore district.

Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai thanked Gadkari for the sanctioning of several projects.