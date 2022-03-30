Nitin Gadkari drives hydrogen-powered car, it is first ever Hydrogen car in India

On Wednesday Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari arrived at Parliament in a green hydrogen-powered car, he traveled in this car from his residence to parliament. Nitin Gadkari said "That the hydrogen car is the future, Prime Minister Modi has also mentioned this and this is a big step towards becoming a self-reliant India. Petrol diesel causes pollution, but hydro fuel cell cars do not cause pollution."

"There are three types of hydrogen. It is green hydrogen and its price will be Rs 1.5 per kilometer. Its Japanese name is Mirai" he added.

Nitin Gadkari earlier this month launched India's first hydrogen-based advanced Fuel Cell Electric Vehicle, the Toyota Mirai. Launching it he said "Green Hydrogen - An efficient, ecofriendly and sustainable energy pathway to make India 'Energy Self-reliant'."