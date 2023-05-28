Nitin Gadkari on new Parliament inauguration, says India exemplifies time-honured values

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the new Parliament building Sunday morning. Dressed in a traditional attire, Modi walked into the Parliament premises from its Gate No. 1 and was welcomed by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Amid Vedic chants by priests from Karnataka's Shringeri Math, the prime minister performed Ganapati Homam to invoke Gods to bless the inauguration of the new Parliament building. Prime Minister Narendra Modi installs the historic Sengol near the Lok Sabha Speaker's chair in the new Parliament building. PM Modi was handed over the historic Sengol by Adheenams before it was installed in the new Parliament building.

Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari on Sunday shared photo collage of the new Parliament building and wrote, India, the mother of all democracies, exemplifies its time-honored values and illustrious heritage through the magnificent inauguration of the new Parliament building.

