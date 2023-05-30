Nitin Gadkari stresses on importance of DPRs to minimise project delays

Union minister Nitin Gadkari emphasised the importance of accurate preparation of detailed project report (DPR) to minimise project delays, reduce cost of construction, and implement proper road alignment, according to an official statement.

The road transport and highways minister chaired a meeting with NHAI officials in New Delhi and discussed various aspects of National Highway development. The meeting encompassed discussions on enhancing work efficiency, resolving obstacles and adopting innovative technology, the statement said.

Gadkari also launched two Mobile Apps focusing on enhancing efficiency and providing ease of commuting on the National Highways. The mobile applications inaugurated included RajmargYatra, a citizen centric Mobile Application with in-built complaint redressal system and NHAI One.

Stressing on providing citizen-centric services the minister shared his vision on various aspects of National Highway development and encouraged NHAI officials to build a world-class National Highways network in the country.