Nitin Gadkari: Three-point seat belts mandatory for all cars
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2022 12:20 PM2022-02-11T12:20:58+5:302022-02-11T12:22:52+5:30
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken an important decision to reduce the death toll in road accidents. ...
Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken an important decision to reduce the death toll in road accidents. Three-point seat belts have been made mandatory for all passengers in the car. Therefore, car manufacturers will be required to provide three-point seat belts for all passengers. Gadkari made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. The car does not have a three-point seat belt for the person sitting in the back seat. However, from now on, car manufacturers will have to provide three-point seat belts for middle-class passengers, Gadkari said. I signed the file yesterday. Therefore, now it will be mandatory for the companies to provide three-point seat belts for the people sitting in the back seat of the car, 'said Gadkari.
The car currently has three-point seat belts on both the front and rear seats. Passengers sitting in the back seat are given only two-point seat belts. However, considering the safety of passengers, it has been decided to increase the seat belt. About 5 lakh road accidents happen in the country every year. One and a half lakh lives are lost in it. Gadkari said the decision was taken to reduce the number.Open in app