Nitin Gadkari: Three-point seat belts mandatory for all cars

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: February 11, 2022 12:20 PM2022-02-11T12:20:58+5:302022-02-11T12:22:52+5:30

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken an important decision to reduce the death toll in road accidents. ...

Nitin Gadkari: Three-point seat belts mandatory for all cars | Nitin Gadkari: Three-point seat belts mandatory for all cars

Nitin Gadkari: Three-point seat belts mandatory for all cars

Next

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken an important decision to reduce the death toll in road accidents. Three-point seat belts have been made mandatory for all passengers in the car. Therefore, car manufacturers will be required to provide three-point seat belts for all passengers. Gadkari made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. The car does not have a three-point seat belt for the person sitting in the back seat. However, from now on, car manufacturers will have to provide three-point seat belts for middle-class passengers, Gadkari said. I signed the file yesterday. Therefore, now it will be mandatory for the companies to provide three-point seat belts for the people sitting in the back seat of the car, 'said Gadkari.

The car currently has three-point seat belts on both the front and rear seats. Passengers sitting in the back seat are given only two-point seat belts. However, considering the safety of passengers, it has been decided to increase the seat belt. About 5 lakh road accidents happen in the country every year. One and a half lakh lives are lost in it. Gadkari said the decision was taken to reduce the number.

Open in app
Tags :Nitin GadkariMinistry of road transport & highways