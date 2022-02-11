Nitin Gadkari: Three-point seat belts mandatory for all cars

Union Road Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari has taken an important decision to reduce the death toll in road accidents. Three-point seat belts have been made mandatory for all passengers in the car. Therefore, car manufacturers will be required to provide three-point seat belts for all passengers. Gadkari made the announcement at a press conference on Thursday. The car does not have a three-point seat belt for the person sitting in the back seat. However, from now on, car manufacturers will have to provide three-point seat belts for middle-class passengers, Gadkari said. I signed the file yesterday. Therefore, now it will be mandatory for the companies to provide three-point seat belts for the people sitting in the back seat of the car, 'said Gadkari.

The car currently has three-point seat belts on both the front and rear seats. Passengers sitting in the back seat are given only two-point seat belts. However, considering the safety of passengers, it has been decided to increase the seat belt. About 5 lakh road accidents happen in the country every year. One and a half lakh lives are lost in it. Gadkari said the decision was taken to reduce the number.