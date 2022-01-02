Nitin Gadkari to inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur today

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari will inaugurate multiple projects in Nagpur on Sunday.

The Minister will perform the Bhoomipujan ceremony of Genetic Bio-Sciences Private Limited in Nagpur at 11 am, the office of Gadkari informed in a tweet on Saturday.

Later, at noon, he will perform Bhoomipujan and inauguration of various development projects organized by Nagar Parishad, Katol.

Gadkari will also inaugurate Pohekar Multi-speciality Dental Hospital at 01:45 PM, following which, the Union Minister will inaugurate Oxygen Plant at Chaudhary Hospital in Nagpur at 6 PM.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor