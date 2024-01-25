Nitish Ends Cabinet Meet in 15 Minutes, Maintains Cold Stance Against RJD

Patna, Jan 25 The tension between the ruling alliance partners in Bihar -- JD(U) and RJD -- had its bearing on the cabinet meeting on Thursday which was concluded within 15 minutes and saw cold vibes between Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and his deputy Tejashwi Yadav.

In the meeting, the tension between CM Nitish Kumar and the ministers from the RJD was such that none of them interacted with each other.

The cabinet meeting ended in 15 minutes during which Nitish Kumar did not interact with Tejashwi Yadav or any other RJD minister. Usually, the two leaders reach the venue of the meeting together and a lot of discussion takes place. But, Thursday's cabinet meeting reflected the tensions which seem to be growing by the day.

The officials presented three proposals in the cabinet meeting which were passed. Nitish Kumar signed the register and came out from the hall.

Sources said the CM is clearly miffed and looks to be in some action mood and may take some big decision anytime on the alliance.

The tension between Nitish Kumar and RJD may also be seen in the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra when it enters Bihar's Kishanganj district on January 29. Sources said that NItish Kumar will not go to the rally despite the invitation given by the Congress party.

The Nyay Yatra will enter the Seemanchal region of Bihar on January 29 and two rallies have been announced -- Purnea on January 30 and Katihar on January 31.

