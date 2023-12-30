Nitish Kumar foiled Lalan Singh's conspiracy to split JD(U): Sushil Modi

Patna, Dec 30 BJP's Rajya Sabha MP from Bihar, Sushil Kumar Modi, has claimed that former JD(U) President Lalan Singh "tried to split the party but Nitish Kumar learnt about his intention and saved his party".

He further said that Singh "will not stay silent and will damage the JD(U) in future".

"Lalan Singh took 12 to 13 MLAs of JD(U) in his favour to split the party. He wanted to make Tejashwi Yadav the Chief Minister of Bihar. However, Nitish Kumar learnt his intention and foiled his plan," the BJP MP said.

Citing sources, Sushil Modi said: "A secret meeting was held at the office of a cabinet minister on December 20, in which 12 to 13 MLAs participated who were asked to become rebels and split JD(U). In return, the MLAs were promised cabinet minister portfolios in the new government under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav."

Sushil Modi further said that the doors of BJP are now closed for Nitish Kumar. "We will contest the Lok Sabha election under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and will defeat them," he said.

