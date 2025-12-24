Nitish Kumar inspects under-construction buildings of two varsities in Patna

Patna, Dec 24 Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Wednesday inspected the under-construction buildings of the Bihar University of Health Sciences and the Bihar Engineering University (BEU) at Mithapur in Patna.

During the inspection, the Chief Minister was briefed on the progress of construction work of the BEU by Pratima S. Verma, Secretary of the Science, Technology and Technical Education Department, while Lokesh Kumar Singh, Secretary of the Health Department, informed him about the construction status of the Bihar University of Health Sciences building.

The Chief Minister said that both universities have been established to provide high-quality technical and medical education to students in Bihar.

He directed the officials to ensure that the construction of all structures of both universities is completed efficiently and within the stipulated timeframe.

Highlighting the development of the Mithapur area, CM Nitish noted that several prominent educational institutions such as the Chandragupta Institute of Management, Aryabhatta Knowledge University, National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT), Chanakya National Law University, and Maulana Mazharul Haque Arabic and Persian University have already been established there.

He said that the completion of the two new universities would further strengthen the educational infrastructure of the area.

The BEU was established on July 27, 2022, and five acres of land were allotted in Mithapur for the construction of its campus.

The main university building will be four-storeyed with a total built-up area of 1,11,732 square feet. The ground floor will house the Dean's office, Registrar's office, cafeteria, and other administrative offices.

The first floor will include the Vice-Chancellor's office, a meeting hall, and an evaluation centre. The second floor will have office rooms, an evaluation centre, and a store room. The third floor will contain five archive rooms and a store room. The fourth floor will house an evaluation centre and two large multipurpose halls.

Additionally, a guest house with eight rooms and four suites, along with a caretaker’s residence, is also being constructed on the campus.

Meanwhile, the construction of the new building of the Bihar University of Health Sciences is underway under the state government's ambitious Seven Resolutions–2 scheme, aimed at strengthening medical education in Bihar. The total area of the project is 27,567 square metres.

The main university building, spread over 12,645 square metres, will include administrative and academic blocks, examination halls, a dispensary, a multipurpose stage, waiting rooms, an information centre, an enrolment branch, the Chancellor’s office, and a training and placement branch.

The ancillary buildings, covering 14,922 square metres, will include the Vice-Chancellor's residence, a university guest house, and a multipurpose auditorium.

The Chief Minister reiterated that the timely completion of these projects would significantly enhance the quality of higher education in Bihar.

