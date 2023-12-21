Nitish Kumar likely to remove Lalan Singh as JD-U President, take over post himself

Patna, Dec 21 After failing to get any post in the INDIA bloc, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar is expected to remove Lalan Singh as his Janata Dal-United's national President.

The decision is likely to be announced during the party meeting on December 29.

Sources say that NItish Kumar is not pleased with the working style of Lalan Singh. Moreover, his close proximity with the RJD also turned negative for Lalan Singh.

Many leaders in the party have not good relations with Lalan Singh, say sources, adding that Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary is one of them.

His spat with Lalan Singh came into the public domain when he disregarded the party chief's directive not to go to Barbigha assembly constituency in Sheikhpura district.

Nitish Kumar is likely to take over national President post till the 2024 Lok Sabha elections as experimenting at this time may not be wise.

However, leaders like Ashok Chaudhary who is a Dalit face of the party, state Finance Minister Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, of Water Resources Minister Sanjay Jha could also be contenders for the post.

In the past, Nitish Kumar held both the posts of Chief Minister and national President.

