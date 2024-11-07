Nitish Kumar participates in Chhath Puja, inspects Ghats with JP Nadda

Patna, Nov 7 Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar participated in the Chhath Puja rituals at his residence, joined by his sister and other family members who performed the traditional offerings (Arghya) to Lord Bhaskar (Sun God) at a pond built within the Chief Minister’s residence.

The ceremony was attended only by close associates of the Chief Minister and family members.

After the family rituals, the Chief Minister departed by steamer to observe the grand Chhath Mahaparv festivities held along the banks of the Ganga River in Patna.

Notably, BJP National President JP Nadda, who came to Patna for the Chhath festival after many years, joined the event along with Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Chaudhary, Vijay Sinha, and BJP State President Dilip Jaiswal.

They greeted Chief Minister Kumar and participated in an inspection of the Chhath Puja arrangements. The leaders boarded a steamer from the JP Setu Ghat and visited various ghats where the district administration had arranged 108 locations for devotees to offer prayers to Lord Surya.

Today marks the first Arghya of Chhath Mahaparv, with dedicated devotees observing the Chhath fast, offering prayers to the setting Sun, known as Lord Bhaskar.

A large number of devotees have gathered at the Chhath Ghats, creating a deeply devotional atmosphere along the banks of the Ganga in Patna.

The city is bustling with lakhs of people participating in this revered festival, which holds immense cultural and spiritual significance in Bihar.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has taken a personal interest in overseeing the preparations to ensure a smooth experience for the devotees and pilgrims.

The government has prioritised all aspects of the event, with particular attention to security, cleanliness, and crowd management.

A significant number of divers have been deployed in the Ganga to ensure safety, vigilantly watching over the crowds as they perform rituals.

The extensive arrangements reflect the administration’s commitment to facilitating a safe and spiritually fulfilling experience for all who have come to pay their offerings to the Sun God during this auspicious festival.

