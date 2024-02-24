Nitish Kumar second CM to work for the people of Bihar: Samrat Choudhary

Patna, Feb 24 The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar, Samrat Choudhary, said on Saturday that Nitish Kumar is the second Chief Minister after Shri Krishna Singh, the first CM of the state, to work for the people of Bihar.

Addressing an event organised by the All India Progressive Group at the Sri Krishna Memorial Hall in Patna, Choudhary said that Nitish Kumar is the second Chief Minister after 'Shri Babu' who worked for the people of the state.

“Shri Krishna Singh started the good work for the public in Bihar. After his demise, none of the Chief Ministers worked for people's welfare before Nitish Kumar came into power in 2005,” Choudhary said.

“Our students go to other states for higher education every year. Now, we have to make our state big by improving the infrastructures of education, health and other sectors so that our students get all the facilities here.

"PM Narendra Modi and CM Nitish Kumar are improving the infrastructures in Bihar. Education is the easy way for people to become rich. Those who choose the wrong path go to jail,” Choudhary said.

Choudhary also said that the NDA alliance during the 2020 Assembly elections had promised 19 lakh jobs for the people of Bihar, and now the NDA government is making efforts to bring proposals to create 94 lakh jobs.

“We are committed to take action against liquor, sand and land mafias and make the state crime-free. We have asked the DGP to take strong action against them,” he said.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi, Choudhary said: “The fourth generation politician is doing politics here for four days, and then going to Italy or Switzerland for vacation.”

