Nitish Kumar will be CM again: JD(U)’s Sanjay Jha

New Delhi, Oct 13 Janata Dal(United) MP and senior leader Sanjay Kumar Jha on Monday expressed full confidence in the National Democratic Alliance’s (NDA) performance in the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections, asserting that Nitish Kumar will return as Chief Minister and that the alliance is united and focused on the state’s development.

“Nitish Kumar will become Chief Minister, and we will work under his leadership,” Jha said while speaking to IANS, after the NDA officially announced its seat-sharing formula.

According to the seat-sharing arrangement, both the BJP and JD(U) will contest 101 seats each. Chirag Paswan’s LJP (Ram Vilas) has been allotted 29 seats, while Upendra Kushwaha’s Rashtriya Lok Morcha (RLM) and Jitan Ram Manjhi’s Hindustani Awam Morcha (HAM) will contest six seats each.

Jha praised the coordination among NDA allies, saying the process was smooth and consensus-driven.

“The allocation of seats within the NDA has been done very smoothly. The most important thing is that we are looking at a larger issue for Bihar’s development over the next five years,” he said.

Contrasting the NDA’s cohesion with the opposition Mahagathbandhan, Jha added: “If you look at the other side, in the Mahagathbandhan alliance, I don’t think there is any clarity or decision visible anywhere.”

Reacting to the disappointment expressed by some NDA partners, including Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi and RLM chief Upendra Kushwaha, Jha acknowledged the emotions involved but emphasised prior consensus.

“Everyone has tweeted everything, and all the statements have also come out. Naturally, every person feels that it would have been better if something extra had been given. But everything was agreed upon first, and only after that was this decision made,” he said.

Earlier, RLM president Upendra Kushwaha, whose party was given just six seats, posted an emotional message on X, seeking forgiveness from supporters.

“I seek your forgiveness… I understand that this decision will hurt the hearts of thousands—millions—of people… There are constraints and limitations,” Kushwaha wrote.

Despite signs of discontent, Jha dismissed any serious rift within the alliance and exuded optimism about the NDA’s electoral prospects.

“I am certain that our performance will be even better than the 2010 results,” he said, referring to the historic victory of the JD(U)-BJP alliance in that year’s election.

