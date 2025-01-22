Nitish Kumar's JD(U) Withdraws Support from BJP-Led Manipur Government

The Janata Dal (United), led by Nitish Kumar, has withdrawn its support for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government in Manipur. The decision was announced on Wednesday by the party’s unit president, Kshetrimayum Biren Singh. He confirmed that JD(U)'s lone MLA, Md Abdul Nasir, will now sit with the opposition benches.

"In the election to State Assembly of Manipur held in 2022, six candidates set up by JD(U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD(U) defected to BJP...After JD(U) became a part of INDIA bloc, support to the…

This move follows JD(U)'s earlier alignment with the INDIA bloc in August 2022, before it rejoined the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).

The party communicated its decision in a letter to the Manipur Governor. The letter stated: "It is, hereby, further reiterated that Janata Dal (United), Manipur Unit does not support the BJP-led state government in Manipur."

The letter also referred to the defection of five JD(U) MLAs to the BJP following the 2022 Manipur Assembly elections. "In the election, six candidates set up by JD(U) were returned. After a few months, five MLAs of JD(U) defected to BJP. Trial under Tenth Schedule of the Constitution of India for the five MLAs is pending," it added.

The BJP-led government remains stable despite JD(U)’s withdrawal. Before JD(U)'s move, Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) had also withdrawn its support due to ongoing ethnic violence between the Kukis and Meiteis.

The BJP holds 37 seats in the 60-member assembly and is further supported by five MLAs of the Naga People's Front and three Independents. JD(U) had won six seats in the 2022 assembly elections, but five of its MLAs defected to the BJP shortly after. Their disqualification is currently under review by the Speaker’s tribunal.