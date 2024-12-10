Nitish Kumar's Mahila Samvad Yatra - a 'misuse' of public funds: Tejashwi Yadav

Patna, Dec 10 RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav claimed on Tuesday that Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' was nothing, but a "picnic at the expense of taxpayers' money".

This has led to confrontation between the ruling and opposition parties.

"The Bihar Cabinet approved nearly Rs 226 crore for the Chief Minister's extended publicity tour, which is an unnecessary burden on the public treasury," he said.

The Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly accused the government of prioritising publicity over critical public welfare issues, particularly targeting the needs of female students and women, which he said were being neglected.

He said specific amounts (Rs 10–18 crore) were being spent on "dialogue on zero issues," lacking substance or tangible benefit for the public.

This criticism was likely to escalate the political tension in Bihar, as the ruling coalition may respond by justifying the expenditure as a necessary measure for governance outreach or as part of development plans.

The debate underscores a larger theme of governance accountability versus political optics.

Nitish Kumar will launch the 'Mahila Samvad Yatra' on December 15 from Bagaha block in West Champaran district. He will visit every district in the state and interact with the people of Bihar, especially women, before the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

During the yatra, CM Nitish will engage with tribal women to understand their challenges and gather feedback on his government's performance.

CM Nitish has often credited his pro-women policies - such as liquor prohibition, improved education opportunities, and healthcare reforms - for his previous electoral successes.

The yatra also aimed at reinvigorating CM Nitish's development agenda amid changing political dynamics in the state.

