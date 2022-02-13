Nizamabad MLC launches Telangana Jagruthi's documentary on tribal festival

Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla, who represents Nizamabad in Telangana, on Saturday launched Telangana Jagruthi's Medaram Sammakka Saralamma documentary at her residence along with other dignitaries.

Telangana Jagruthi is a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana and it works to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.

The 45-minute long documentary, directed by Balaji Dusari, brings the aspects of mega indigenous tribal festival Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.

Sharing the YouTube link of the documentary, Kavitha tweeted, "Launched @TJagruthi #MedaramSammakkaSaralamma Documentary with MLA Rega Kantha Rao and Padmasri Sakini Ramachandraiah Garu. I had the honour and privilege of honouring the Sakini Ramchandraiah today at documentary launch."

Earlier this month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao complimented Padma Shri awardee and noted Dhol player Sakini Ramachandraiah and announced a house site in Kothagudem and Rs 1 crore towards construction costs.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor