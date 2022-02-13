Nizamabad MLC launches Telangana Jagruthi's documentary on tribal festival
By ANI | Published: February 13, 2022 12:02 AM2022-02-13T00:02:05+5:302022-02-13T00:10:03+5:30
Member of Legislative Council Kavitha Kalvakuntla, who represents Nizamabad in Telangana, on Saturday launched Telangana Jagruthi's Medaram Sammakka Saralamma documentary at her residence along with other dignitaries.
Telangana Jagruthi is a cultural and literary organization that was formed during the statehood movement for Telangana and it works to preserve and celebrate the cultural heritage of Telangana.
The 45-minute long documentary, directed by Balaji Dusari, brings the aspects of mega indigenous tribal festival Sammakka Saralamma Jatara.
Sharing the YouTube link of the documentary, Kavitha tweeted, "Launched @TJagruthi #MedaramSammakkaSaralamma Documentary with MLA Rega Kantha Rao and Padmasri Sakini Ramachandraiah Garu. I had the honour and privilege of honouring the Sakini Ramchandraiah today at documentary launch."
Earlier this month, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao complimented Padma Shri awardee and noted Dhol player Sakini Ramachandraiah and announced a house site in Kothagudem and Rs 1 crore towards construction costs.
( With inputs from ANI )
Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor