NMC Clean Godavari Bonds listed on NSE in presence of Maha CM

Mumbai, Dec 2 NMC Clean Godavari Bonds of Nashik Municipal Corporation were listed on Tuesday on the National Stock Exchange by ringing the bell, at the hands of Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said that along with Pune Municipal Corporation, Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, and now Nashik Municipal Corporation, too, will handle the municipal bond market.

“After the passage of this bond, the municipal corporation will receive an incentive of nearly Rs 26 crore, and it can also handle the 'Urban Challenge Fund' prepared by the central government. Moreover, this bond has been subscribed to more than 4 times, which is a joyful matter. This will benefit Nashik Municipal Corporation,” stated Fadnavis.

He further stated that there are at least 15 municipal corporations in the state of Maharashtra that can handle this bond market by working on their review reports, processes, and ratings. On the occasion of Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Maharashtra government has undertaken many works, and these works will be done while preserving the sanctity of Simhastha Kumbh Mela, he added.

The Chief Minister said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given a mantra, which is 'Development as well as Heritage,' and the Simhastha Kumbh Mela to be held in 2027 is a symbol of this mantra.

“Through this Simhastha Kumbh Mela, the Maharashtra government will carry out development works at a faster pace, under which the 'Clean Godavari' program has been undertaken as part of infrastructure, through which only treated water will flow in the Godavari River,” he said.

According to the Chief Minister, the importance of Nashik in the Ramayana is immense as Lord Shri Ram spent the maximum time of his exile in this very land.

He said, therefore, the Simhastha Kumbh Mela here also holds great importance. It is necessary to make excellent arrangements for this Simhastha Kumbh Mela, in which the Nashik Municipal Corporation will play a very important role.

“Against the backdrop of Kumbh Mela, Nashik Municipal Corporation is playing an important role in the development of Nashik's infrastructure. There are large-scale development opportunities available in the Nashik area, and these places are important in terms of the residence of Rama in this area, the abduction of Sita in the Ramayana. Through this, important work is being done for the cleanliness of the life-giving Godavari,” he mentioned.

He said a large amount of funds will be made available through the National Stock Exchange to boost the capabilities of important companies in the power sector.

“In the first phase, the process of listing the country's major power companies, namely Mahapareshan (MSETCL), followed by Mahavitaran and Mahanirmiti, will start. The experience of the National Stock Exchange will be of great help in this process," he added.

