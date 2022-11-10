NMC to release notification on the National Exit Test soon: Sources

The National Medical Commission (NMC) is likely to release a notification on the National Exit Test (NExT), official sources told ANI.

It is a crucial decision that has been taken up by the government on the NExT. The exam is scheduled to be conducted in December next year.

Official sources with the Union Health Ministry confirmed the development and said that a decision on the same was taken after a high-level meeting held in Union Health Ministry with senior health officials on Thursday.

"The notification regarding the National Exit test (NExT) is expected soon," sources claimed.

It's likely that the test will be conducted under the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Delhi and the matter is still under discussion, they added.

The admission to PG Medical courses will be based on the marks obtained in the NExt exam. NEET PG 2023 could be the very last edition of the National Eligibility Cumulative Entrance Test- Postgraduate, they said.

The MBBS students from the 2019-2020 batch will be applicable for the NExt test which is likely to be held in December 2023.

According to the NMC Act, the NExt will function as a common final year MBBS qualifying exam for merit-based admissions for Medical postgraduate programs.

It is also a screening exam for those students who are foreign medical graduates and wanted to practice in India, the sources said.

( With inputs from ANI )

