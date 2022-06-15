NMCG to conduct Yoga session on every Ganga Ghat on Yoga Day

The National Mission for Clean Ganga will be holding Yoga sessions on every ghat on the occasion of the International Day of Yoga. The International Day of Yoga has been celebrated every year on June 21 since 2015, following the United Nations General Assembly's declaration in 2014. The government launched NMCG or 'Namami Gange' with an indicative cost of Rs 20,000 crore, as an umbrella programme with an aim to integrate previous and ongoing projects and new initiatives planned for cleaning the Ganga.

Meanwhile, The 8th edition of International Day of Yoga (IDY) will be celebrated with the theme “Yoga for Humanity”. Ministry of AYUSH has chosen this theme for the 8th International Day of Yoga 2022 to be organised in India and across the globe on June 21, 2022. The main event of the IDY 2022 demonstration will be held at Mysuru, Karnataka.The theme of last year’s International Day of Yoga (IDY) organised during the COVID-19 pandemic was “Yoga for wellness”.Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the theme in his recent ‘Maan Ki Baat’ address. The theme for this year’s International Day of Yoga (IDY) has been selected after much deliberation/consultation and it appropriately portrays, how during the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, yoga served the humanity in alleviating the suffering and in the emerging post-COVID geo-political scenario too, it will bring people together through compassion, kindness, foster a sense of unity and build resilience among people world over.



